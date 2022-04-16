COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Remaining unsettled through the weekend as we will see more ripples of energy that will bring showers and storms throughout Easter Sunday.

As of Saturday night, we have a stationary boundary draped through the News 3 viewing area and will lift northward overnight into Sunday morning as a warm front. Sunday starts off mostly cloudy with some areas of fog that developed overnight, but with some daytime heating showers and storms will be start to pop up. Model guidance hints at some of these merging to form a line of storms that will move through the region in the late afternoon and evening. These could bring in some significant winds up to 40 mph and a few severe storms up to 60 mph winds.

Low pressure and cold front move through the southeast during the day Monday leaving us a few light showers for Monday before trending partly sunny for Monday afternoon. Slightly cooler readings will will likely after the front passes for Tuesday as high pressure builds in.

A weak boundary tries to move in from the north on Thursday/Friday aiding in more cloud cover, but staying mostly sunny and warm as temperatures return to the 80s. High pressure remains strong and keeps the boundary out of the southeast leaving us dry and sunny heading into the upcoming weekend.