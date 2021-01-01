 

Strong to severe storms moving out with rain returning for Saturday afternoon

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Showers will continue throughout the remainder of this morning with some becoming heavier at times. Temperatures remain very warm across the area with readings pushing 70 degrees by the afternoon. Warm temperatures could help a few of these thunderstorms to reach severe limits this afternoon as this frontal system continues to slowly move throught.

Cold front will progress very slowly throughout the region today and will eventually stall out across Georgia later tonight. This boundary will help usher in more showers mainly Saturday afternoon and evening with more heavy rainfall. Highest rainfall totals will be across areas southeast of Columbus.

Sunday the sun returns to the area with temperatures cooling back into the 50s and by next week temperatures warm into the low 60s as we dry out to start the first part of the week. Another chance of rain moves back into the area by Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Friday

67° / 54°
Light Rain
Light Rain 0% 67° 54°

Saturday

66° / 43°
PM Rain
PM Rain 73% 66° 43°

Sunday

56° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 56° 34°

Monday

60° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 60° 38°

Tuesday

62° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 62° 34°

Wednesday

62° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 62° 43°

Thursday

60° / 40°
AM Showers
AM Showers 38% 60° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

6 PM
Cloudy
15%
67°

66°

7 PM
Cloudy
12%
66°

67°

8 PM
Cloudy
12%
67°

66°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
66°

65°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
65°

64°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
64°

63°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
63°

61°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
61°

60°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
60°

58°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
58°

57°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
57°

56°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
56°

55°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
55°

55°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
55°

55°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
55°

56°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
56°

57°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
57°

60°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
60°

63°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
63°

65°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
65°

66°

2 PM
Showers
37%
66°

65°

3 PM
Showers
38%
65°

65°

4 PM
Showers
57%
65°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories