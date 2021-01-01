Strong to severe storms moving out with rain returning for Saturday afternoon

Showers will continue throughout the remainder of this morning with some becoming heavier at times. Temperatures remain very warm across the area with readings pushing 70 degrees by the afternoon. Warm temperatures could help a few of these thunderstorms to reach severe limits this afternoon as this frontal system continues to slowly move throught.

Cold front will progress very slowly throughout the region today and will eventually stall out across Georgia later tonight. This boundary will help usher in more showers mainly Saturday afternoon and evening with more heavy rainfall. Highest rainfall totals will be across areas southeast of Columbus.

Sunday the sun returns to the area with temperatures cooling back into the 50s and by next week temperatures warm into the low 60s as we dry out to start the first part of the week. Another chance of rain moves back into the area by Thursday.