A cold front will move through the area overnight and clear out late Sunday morning. With this front, we are WEATHER AWARE for the potential for a few strong to severe storms.

The main timing window will be between 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. ET.

Once the front clears, gradual clearing through the day on Sunday with temperatures dropping into the 40s by Monday morning. We remain quiet through the week until another cold front moves in on Friday.