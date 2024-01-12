Stronger storms will likely pose the threat of strong winds, tornadoes and hail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Starting off this Friday mild and mostly clear ahead of another strong storm system. These 40s will quickly turn into mid 50s by midday with highs encroaching on 70 degrees especially for our southern counties later this afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has us under a level 2 out of 5 for the storms this afternoon. The risk was downgraded Thursday afternoon; however, the ingredients for strong winds, tornadoes and hail still pose a risk.

The general window for storms will open around 11 a.m. this morning and close around 6 p.m. A tighter window of the more active storms will likely occur between 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The main threats will be strong damaging wind (gusts up to 60 mph), large hail (up to quarters), and tornadoes (a few possible).

A big cool down coming for the weekend with temperatures dropping below freezing for most. Chilly afternoons with readings below seasonal averages. However, there will be plenty of sunny blue skies and no rain.

Next week we could get brushed with a few light showers and possibly a few snow flurries before another big rush of cold air sets in for next week. Temperatures in the long range look to be 10-15 degrees below average.