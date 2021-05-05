Weather Aware for the first half of the day; Calming down by the evening commute

Columbus, GA-(WRBL) Marginal risk or a level 1 out of 5 for Columbus and areas south, this has prompted another Weather Aware day. Damaging winds, hail and heavy rain will be the primary threats. The best time for a shower or storm will be this morning to shortly after midday.

Rain or storms will wrap up by the second half of the day and we’ll begin to see decreasing clouds by the late evening.

Thursday through the weekend:

Dry with more sun on Thursday into the weekend, temperatures will gradually warm up too. Expect highs to stay in the middle 70s on Thursday but reaching the upper 80s by Mother’s day.

Early next week:Becoming unsettled once again with a chance for more showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s by Monday then becoming slightly cooler on Tuesday.