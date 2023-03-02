COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A powerful storm system continues to track across the central plains and moves into the southeast late Thursday and into the News 3 viewing area by Friday morning while lingering into the afternoon.

We are Weather Aware as this system moves through bringing a threat of showers and thunderstorms that will have the chance of damaging wind, hail and isolated tornadoes. Our timeline opens up around 11 am eastern/ 10 am central and lasts through 4 pm eastern/ 3 pm central.

You can also expect very breezy non-thunderstorm winds gusting up to 40 mph throughout the day Friday ahead of the showers and storms.

Weekend returns calmer with more pleasant temperatures, but that will be short lived as next week we see readings climb back to near 80 with a steady increase of moisture. Few showers and storms return Tuesday as a boundary moves in and weakens, but we see the shower chances remaining in the forecast.