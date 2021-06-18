WEATHER AWARE: Heavy rain and strong storms possible for Father’s Day weekend

We continue to track a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that will impact our forecast this weekend and early next week.

This tropical disturbance is expected to become Tropical Storm Claudette by this afternoon with winds at 40 mph. Claudette will make landfall along the Louisiana coast early Saturday morning bringing strong winds and heavy rain.

We’ll begin to feel the inland impacts as early as Saturday afternoon with rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some which may become strong with damaging winds and a brief spin-up tornado. Heavy rain will be the biggest threat, especially on Saturday night into Sunday with rainfall totals between 3-5 inches with locally higher amounts. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Sunday evening, by Sunday night a few showers will remain but the overall heavy rain threat will begin to diminish.

Look for temperatures to stay below normal through the end of next week with a chance for off an on showers.