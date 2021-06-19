WEATHER AWARE: Heavy rain and thunderstorms likely as Tropical Storm Claudette moves inland

This Morning: Rain and thunderstorms will continue along the Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Claudette moves inland. Showers will continue to move north/northeast through the morning. Brief pockets of heavy rain will be possible but the heaviest rain and storms will come just slightly before or just around 12 PM

This Afternoon/Evening: We continue to be weather aware as heavy rain and strong/severe storms remain possible. Most of the News 3 viewing are remains in a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) with a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) just to our southwest. As with any tropical system that we see moving inland, spin-up tornadoes will be possible. Rain and thunderstorms will continue through most of the day and into this evening.

Father’s Day: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue, heavy rain and brief spin-up tornadoes will be possible especially during the morning. Showers and storms will begin to shift east by the early afternoon/evening.

Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire area through Sunday evening. Turn around and find an other route if you encounter flooded roadways.

Rainfall totals could exceed 4 inches with some areas receiving locally higher amounts by the time this system exits the region.