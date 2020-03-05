WEATHER AWARE: Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue today; Flash Flood Watch through this evening

Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue this morning and into this afternoon, some storms may contain strong winds around 60 mph and small hail. The best chance for strong to a few severe storms will be from extreme southern sections of Barbour County Alabama to Randolph County Georgia.

All of us today have the potential to see very heavy rainfall with 1 to almost 2 inches of rain possible this will be on top of the 3-5 inches that many of us have seen over the last couple of days. A Flash Flood Watch will continue through this evening for most of the area.

Rain will taper off this evening and clouds will begin to decrease overnight into early Friday morning, we’ll dry out and see plenty of sunshine mid-Friday morning through the weekend. Showers and storms look to return by the middle of next week.