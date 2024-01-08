COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Starting off the day quiet with this afternoon seeing breezy and partly sunny conditions as highs climb into the mid 50s.

We are tracking a very strong and potent storm system that will impact the News 3 viewing area with storms, which some could be very strong. This is our first major severe weather setup for the new year.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a good majority of our southern counties in a level 3 out of 5 (enhanced) risk for severe storms. Areas included in the risk are: Louisville, Eufaula, Lumpkin, Buena Vista, Ellaville, Georgetown, Troutman, Weston, Preston, Plains, Americus, Fort Gaines, Cuthbert, and Shellman.

Wind Gusts Up to 70 mph

Highest Tornado Risk Towards the South



This area will see the highest risk for damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and potentially an isolated tornado.

Areas to the north are under a level 2 out of 5 (slight) for areas of Columbus, Hurtsboro, Hamilton, Talbotton and Butler. This area could see wind gusts reach 60 mph as the squall line moves through.

A marginal risk our level 1 out of 5 exists for the rest of the viewing area for areas to the north including western portions of Lee County [AL] and Chambers [AL] along with Troup [GA] and Meriwether [GA].

TIMING:

East Alabama: 4 AM ET – 8 AM ET

West Georgia: 7 AM ET – 10 AM ET

THREATS:

Strong damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph

Heavy rainfall that could result in flash flooding

Potential for discrete supercells preceding squall line

Embedded tornadoes within the squall line

Non-thunderstorm wind gusts up to 45 mph

Once this system clears Tuesday afternoon we turn quieter for the midweek with cooler temperatures for Wednesday.

We are watching for another system that will arrive Friday and bring potentially more unsettled weather to the southeast. Much colder behind this system for the upcoming weekend.