WEATHER AWARE: Isolated damaging wind threat through tonight

Remnants of Olga continue to move northward while we keep an eye on the associated cold front that is moving into Alabama. Ahead of the front there is a line of showers and a few thunderstorms.

This line of thunderstorms poses a brief damaging wind threat along with an isolated spin-up tornado. For those reasons we remain WEATHER AWARE until the frontal system passes late tonight into early Sunday morning.

Once the front passes, we are left with a few morning clouds Sunday morning and mostly sunny conditions by the afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 70s.

The aforementioned frontal system will return as a stationary front by Tuesday night and move through as a warm front Wednesday giving us that spark for more showers and few thunderstorms next week.

