COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Weather Aware 2 PM-7 PM: Left over energy combined with a little sun will destabilize the atmosphere. A few isolated showers and storms will develop and some may become strong/severe with hail the primary threat. We are not talking about a widespread threat but a couple of storms may be on the stronger side. By 8 PM storms will exit and we will clear, setting us up for a beautiful Thursday.

Weather Aware Friday: Tracking a cold front that will move through during the day on Friday. Strong/severe storms will possible along and ahead of this line with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes the primary threat. The entire area is under a slight risk or level 2 out of 5 for severe weather. We are still a few days away and timing will be fluid, we will likely see a slight shift or adjustment.

Storms will be out by Friday night and the weekend looks good with sunshine and mild temperatures