Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-A few passing showers and sprinkles this morning, this will not have a major impact on the morning commute.

Today will not be a complete washout but we will have showers and storms this afternoon and evening. A marginal risk or level 1 out of 5 for much of the area, primary threat will be damaging winds and hail, not a widespread severe weather event but one or two storms may become a little robust this afternoon.

Another round of storms expected Thursday afternoon and evening, this round looks to be a little bit stronger than Wednesday. Storms should form by the late afternoon, then a line of storms moving in by 7 PM. With any storm that we have on Thursday, damaging winds and hail will be the primary threat.