Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-Weather Aware late Thursday and Veterans Day for steady winds and heavy rain. Our Georgia counties all south and east of Columbus will potentially experience stronger gusts up to 40-45…While the rest of us will see steady winds of 15-30.

The main hazards will be heavy bursts of rainfall south and east of Columbus starting Thursday afternoon and then the winds will be continuing throughout the day for everyone. These steady winds on the “weaker” side of Tropical Storm Nicole will weaken trees and tree limbs, with areas of fallen trees on power lines and local outages.

Friday morning and through at least mid-afternoon we can expect rain on our Veterans Day with the wind subsiding to more breezy than the stronger winds by evening. We will see some relief starting Saturday afternoon before a colder pacific storm blows in next week with blustery and cold weather for the region.