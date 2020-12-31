WEATHER AWARE: Late Thursday into Friday!

THURSDAY: Temps on Thursday will once again be above average with mornings lows in the low to mid 50’s, and highs topping out close to 70. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with some isolated showers. Late Thursday, we’ll be Weather Aware for our east Alabama counties as showers and storms are possible with a few of those being strong to severe.

FRIDAY: We’ll continue to be Weather Aware into Friday as showers and storms continue to make their way through the area. Some of those storms could reach severe limits, with the main impacts being heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts, and an isolated tornado. The main window for severe weather for the Chattahoochee Valley looks to be Friday from midnight until Noon. *During the day on Thursday, we may be able to narrow that window down.

SATURDAY: The front comes through late Friday into early Saturday, but due to the close proximity to the area, we’ll have to keep some clouds around with a chance of some showers.

SUNDAY: Other than some passing clouds, Sunday looks pretty good with highs close to 60 degrees. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 40’s.

MONDAY: Sunshine will be back in full force with highs close to 60 once again after a morning low in the mid 30’s.

TUESDAY: We’ll see a slight warmup on Tuesday as we get back into he low to mid 60’s. Morning lows will drop into the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

WEDNESDAY: We should see some clouds return Wednesday but we’ll still see plenty of sunshine with highs reaching the low 60’s. Morning lows will be in the mid 40’s.

Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the severe weather for New Year’s.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great New Year’s Eve! Brian