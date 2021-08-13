WEATHER AWARE: Latest on Fred and local impacts

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — As we head into the weekend our biggest weather factor will be Fred. Currently a tropical depression and expected to regain tropical storm status Friday afternoon as it moves along the north coast of Cuba.

The storm will bring a flash flooding threat along the Peninsula before making landfall along the Florida panhandle late Sunday and moving into the News 3 viewing area by Monday bringing heavy rainfall, gusty winds, isolated tornadoes and sporadic power outages.

The greatest area to see the aforementioned impacts will be across Georgia and Florida and potentially the Carolinas as we go through Monday and Tuesday. While there still remains some unknowns we are Weather Aware across the region for these impacts which can disrupt travel plans for next week.