 

WEATHER AWARE: Light showers today with strong to severe storms likely Friday

THURSDAY: Overcast and cloudy throughout today with some light showers across the region this morning with more off and on showers throughout the remainder of this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 60s again today with overnight lows staying in the low 60s as more showers and a few storms move in late.

FRIDAY (NEW YEARS DAY): Showers and thunderstorms move into the region early with the potential for some of the storms to be strong and even severe. The Storm Prediction Center has us outlined in a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather with the greatest threats being damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and an isolated tornado. Heavy rainfall will be likely and could produce some localized flash flooding in flood prone areas as we will see heavy rounds of rainfall over Thursday and mostly Friday. The greatest threat for severe storms will be in the late morning Friday and into the afternoon as the main frontal boundary moves through.

WEEKEND & NEXT WEEK: Saturday we will see more heavy rainfall mainly for areas south of Columbus with mostly cloudy to overcast skies for everyone else. We do start to clear late Saturday into Sunday with temperatures returning back to average. The start of next week we will see sunny skies return with seasonable temperatures ahead of our next storm system.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

60° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 60° 59°

Friday

70° / 53°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 91% 70° 53°

Saturday

63° / 43°
PM Rain
PM Rain 75% 63° 43°

Sunday

55° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 55° 35°

Monday

61° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 61° 37°

Tuesday

64° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 64° 33°

Wednesday

63° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 63° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

5 PM
Cloudy
7%
61°

59°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
59°

59°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
59°

63°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
63°

64°

9 PM
Cloudy
21%
64°

64°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
64°

64°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
64°

64°

12 AM
Rain
66%
64°

64°

1 AM
Rain
67%
64°

64°

2 AM
Rain
62%
64°

64°

3 AM
Rain
67%
64°

65°

4 AM
Rain
67%
65°

65°

5 AM
Showers
56%
65°

65°

6 AM
Rain
69%
65°

65°

7 AM
Rain
70%
65°

65°

8 AM
Rain
77%
65°

66°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
66°

66°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
66°

67°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
67°

68°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
91%
68°

69°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
88%
69°

69°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
69°

70°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
70°

70°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
70°

