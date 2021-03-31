WEATHER AWARE: Line of storms with strong winds and heavy rain possible between 2 PM and 9 PM

Weather Aware this afternoon and evening as a cold front advances through the area. A few spotty showers possible this morning otherwise cloudy, mild and a little muggy.

A line of storms associated with the cold front will move out of central Alabama and then race towards the East during the early afternoon. This line may intensify as it approaches the area due to enough energy from daytime heating. This will set us up for the potential to see damaging winds with this line and also heavy rainfall during the evening commute.

Once the front passes a few lingering showers will remain but clouds will begin to decrease and we’ll start to see cooler and drier air filter in. Temperatures behind the front will only reach the upper 50s and with a gusty wind, it will likely feel much cooler than that.