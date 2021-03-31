 

WEATHER AWARE: Line of storms with strong winds and heavy rain possible between 2 PM and 9 PM

7 Day Forecast

Weather Aware this afternoon and evening as a cold front advances through the area. A few spotty showers possible this morning otherwise cloudy, mild and a little muggy.

A line of storms associated with the cold front will move out of central Alabama and then race towards the East during the early afternoon. This line may intensify as it approaches the area due to enough energy from daytime heating. This will set us up for the potential to see damaging winds with this line and also heavy rainfall during the evening commute. 

Once the front passes a few lingering showers will remain but clouds will begin to decrease and we’ll start to see cooler and drier air filter in. Temperatures behind the front will only reach the upper 50s and with a gusty wind, it will likely feel much cooler than that. 

Wednesday

79° / 40°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 90% 79° 40°

Thursday

55° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 55° 34°

Friday

58° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 58° 34°

Saturday

64° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 64° 40°

Sunday

72° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 72° 46°

Monday

77° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 77° 51°

Tuesday

81° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 81° 56°

Hourly Forecast

65°

8 AM
Cloudy
6%
65°

66°

9 AM
Cloudy
6%
66°

68°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

71°

11 AM
Cloudy
7%
71°

73°

12 PM
Cloudy
6%
73°

75°

1 PM
Cloudy
8%
75°

76°

2 PM
Cloudy
21%
76°

77°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
77°

78°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
78°

75°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
86%
75°

72°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
72°

69°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
89%
69°

69°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
96%
69°

66°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
66°

57°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
57°

54°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
54°

51°

12 AM
Cloudy
17%
51°

50°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
50°

48°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
48°

47°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
47°

45°

4 AM
Clear
2%
45°

44°

5 AM
Clear
1%
44°

43°

6 AM
Clear
1%
43°

42°

7 AM
Clear
1%
42°

