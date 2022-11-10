COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Nicole continues to move across Florida this afternoon and evening as it moves into south Georgia later tonight bringing rain and windy conditions.

A Wind Advisory has been issued starting at 10 AM Thursday for our east central Alabama counties and Columbus north and east.

The High Wind Warning has been issued for south and central Georgia and will stay in effect through the day on Friday.

The center of Nicole is expected to pass through the forecast area on Friday morning, as it quickly moves to the northeast along the Appalachians.

Regional impacts: Heavy rain, flash flooding, strong winds, and a small chance for a tornado or two, especially in southeast Georgia and along the coast, and our risk is very low.

An approaching cold front will help steer Nicole northeast as the front drives in some much cooler air across the southeast.

Our next system arrives midweek with a steady cold rain with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.