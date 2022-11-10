Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)–Nicole made landfall just after 3 AM near Vero Beach, Florida as a category one hurricane. Now a tropical storm, Nicole is expected to cross the peninsula of Florida then briefly into the Gulf of Mexico and into southern and southeastern GA later today and into Friday.

Tropical Storm Warning: Clay, Quitman and Randolph counties in Georgia through Friday for tropical storm force winds. (winds up to 50 mph)

Main impacts here at home will be rain and wind, expect wind gust to pick up to 30-35 mph through most of the day but stronger for areas in around the tropical storm warning. This could cause downed trees and power outages.

A few showers by midday but light to moderate rain will begin to fill in by the evening commute from the southeast moving to the northwest. Rain will continue overnight into Friday morning, our morning commute on Friday will be slow with widespread rain and gusty winds. By midday, the heaviest rain will be to our northeast with a few lingering showers.