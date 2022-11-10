Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-Today TS Nicole will move northwest with strong winds expected throughout the forecast area due to a tight pressure gradient ahead of the storm.

A Wind Advisory has been issued starting at 10 AM Thursday for our east central Alabama counties and a high wind watch Columbus north and east.

The High Wind Warning has been issued for south and central Georgia and will stay in effect through the day on Friday.

The center of Nicole is expected to pass through the forecast area on Friday morning, as it quickly moves to the northeast along the Appalachians.

Regional impacts: Heavy rain, flash flooding, strong winds, and a small chance for a tornado or two, especially in southeast Georgia and along the coast, and our risk is very low.