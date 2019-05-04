WEATHER AWARE: Now through Sunday morning Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

For the remain of this afternoon and evening we remain weather aware for the potential for a few strong to severe storms that will move through the region with a storm complex.

This complex of storms currently entering southwest Alabama at 2 p.m. ET will continue to track northeastward along Interstate 65.

For us our window for severe storms will open around 8 p.m./7 p.m. CT and last through the overnight period into early Sunday morning.

Our main threat will be damaging winds associated with any storms that move through the region. Still can not rule out a brief spin-up tornado although the highest threat will be along the Gulf Coast of the Panhandle of Florida.