COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Feeling like summer this week with limited rain chances and hot temperatures, the best chance for a shower/storm will be this afternoon and evening.

Weather aware between 4 PM-7 PM as a cold front slides into he News 3 viewing area. This front, combined with daytime heating, will kick up a few pop-up storms and some may contain winds up to 60 mph. There is a marginal risk or level 1 out of 5 for the entire area due to the chance for storms. Widespread severe weather not expected today but if you are out and about, you will want to keep a close eye on the forecast.

Behind the front we’ll become sunny, dry and HOT! Temperatures soaring above average for the remainder of the week with middle 90s for daytime highs starting Wednesday through Saturday.

Rain chances will remain limited with our next chance for showers/storms this weekend.