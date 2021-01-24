WEATHER AWARE: Potential for several waves of strong storms this week

Now that we are done with the weekend we focus on this unsettled pattern as we start another work week. More clouds moved into the area Sunday afternoon and evening ahead of a warm front that moves through overnight. This front will help temperatures rise into the 70s for Monday making for an unseasonably warm day with the threat of severe storms looming.

MONDAY: There could be some very light showers early Monday but then we start to break before more showers and storms arrive late in the evening along a cold front.

WEATHER AWARE | TUESDAY: Cold front moves through the region with a threat for severe storms early Tuesday morning. Damaging winds and a low-end tornado risk possible. Midday and afternoon looks quiet as the boundary moves through stalling just south of the area. Tuesday evening and night you’ll notice the boundary moving back northward, this time as a warm front.

WEATHER AWARE | WEDNESDAY: Stalled out boundary moves back through the region helping to destabilize the atmosphere again early Wednesday morning. A few strong storms could be possible along this boundary with the potential for damaging winds and an isolated tornado. Throughout the day Wednesday the front moves through clearing us by the evening.

Finally the unsettled pattern is behind us as we start Thursday with sunnier skies but breezy conditions as high pressure builds in. Temperatures cool a little but staying near average through Friday and Saturday. Sunday we are watching another cold front, which could be strong as well, bringing another rain chance.