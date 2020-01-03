WEATHER AWARE: Rain and thunderstorms today, a few may be strong this morning and early afternoon

A warm front continues to lift across the area this morning and this has resulted in a scattered showers and mild temperatures. Temperatures this morning are running 10-20 degrees warmer than 24 hours ago and we’ll continue to warm up a few more degrees before the passage of a cold front late this morning and afternoon.

As the front moves close to the area, it will interact with the mild air and the little amount of instability and could produce a few stronger storms capable of strong winds. Due to the amount of turning that we have in the atmosphere, a brief spin-up tornado is not out of the question. Now, we will have a significant amount of cloud cover and this will limit the amount of heating that we will see, this means that any threat of severe weather will be isolated and short lived. Any storms that form will end after 3 PM and this is when we’ll transition to a cold evening rain.

Rain will continue off and on early Saturday morning and another cold front will glide into the area, this front will sweep away any leftover showers and clouds and we’ll see more sun for the late afternoon and evening. Look for temperatures to be cooler on Saturday with highs in the 50s.