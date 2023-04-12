COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An absolutely gorgeous day across the area, but things will quickly change overnight as a gulf low pressure system moves inland bringing waves of showers and storms.

With the waves of showers and thunderstorms, there poses a risk for strong damaging wind gusts along with a few tornadoes possible given the setup and proximity of the low pressure. For that we are Weather Aware as this system will become disruptive for the morning and evening commutes.

First wave of energy arrives early Thursday morning as the low is centered in south Alabama. The low continues to move northward bringing in more waves through the mid to late morning hours and another surge of energy into the afternoon. Given a few breaks of sun, we could see enough instability for some of these storms to become stronger or even severe.

Some energy remains through the overnight and into the early morning hours of Friday, before the low moves out making for a quiet Friday night and an even better Saturday as temperatures climb into the 80s.

A cold front arrives Sunday bringing back a few isolated showers and storms and just a slight cool down. However, temperatures a quickly back into the 80s by next Tuesday as the extended forecast remains warm, sunny and quiet.