COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — As the front moves through the region we are tracking light rain showers and a few of us across the south will be impacted with a wintry mix of sleet and freezing.

A Winter Weather Advisory is up for all of east Alabama until late this morning. Chambers, Lee, Macon, Bullock, Russell, Barbour and Troup Counties in the News 3 viewing area will experience a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain. All along the I-85 corridor north and south westward along the interstate through central Alabama.

Our west central Georgia counties will see all rain with a brief change over with a mix of sleet and freezing rain. But no issues are expected with the roadways, at this time because temperatures will hold into the mid to upper 30s.

Temperatures are expected to fall throughout the morning and afternoon after the front sweeps through. This afternoon there will be a slight warm up but expect temperatures to only climb into the upper 30s.

Wind chill Advisories are posted with wind chill values dangerously cold for everyone, including our pets, and infrastructure of plumbing on outside walls with no heat and exposed pipes or irrigation lines. The air temperature on Wednesday morning will be as low as the upper teens and wind chill values several degrees above zero.

We do not expect any major impacts across the rest of the viewing area. A few bridges may see a light glaze of black ice, primarily across east Alabama, but thankfully the wind and sun will be out in full force by the afternoon to dry the surfaces, which are still warm.

This will be some of the coldest air that we’ve seen since Christmas of 2022.