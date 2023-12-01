COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Off to a wet and gloomy start to Friday with a few light showers. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will continue throughout the day with coverage slowly increasing across the viewing area.

The best chance for any severe activity will be for our southwest counties for both today and Saturday. That is where the best dynamics and instability will be correlated, but we could see a localized flooding threat shape up across the rest of the viewing area depending on how steady the rain showers become.

This three day unsettled pattern could yield anywhere between 4-6” of rainfall locally with some higher amounts possible. Rainfall activity for Sunday is not quite impressive as the system appears to start to clear early.

But you can bet on a drier, sunnier forecast behind this wet weekend with slightly cooler temperature readings.