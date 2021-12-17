Weather Aware Saturday: A line of strong storms possible as a cold front moves through.

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Severe weather not expected today but dense fog will be an issue for our morning commute. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place through 10 AM EST.

Clouds and a little bit of sun today as temperatures soar into the middle 70s, roughly 15 degrees warmer than average. There is a chance for a few showers late this evening, best time will be after 5 PM.

Weather Aware Saturday as a cold front approaches the area. A few strong storms will be possible with gusty winds the primary threat. A few discrete storms may form way ahead of the front and these will need to be watched along with the line of storms that will be moving in. The best time for storms will be between 11 AM and 6 PM.