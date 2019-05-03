WEATHER AWARE: Saturday evening, so enjoy the day
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: This Afternoon: Not calling this a washout but there will be a few sporadic showers and storms at any given area starting at 3PM-Sunset.
SATURDAY: Looking good for all activities early in the day but good heating will add support for a good shortwave kicking out ahead of a cold front early evening.
WEATHER AWARE 7PM-Early Sunday: Morning TBD: The main two threats will be bowing along this wave, with damaging wind-brief torrential rain, and street flooding. Hail second threat. Low threat will be tornadoes, weak spin-up variety.
Georgia News
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Independent filmmakers bring Lumpkin, Ga. to the silver screen
An independent documentary crew has completed work on a film centered on Lumpkin, Ga., exploring the history and culture of the town. The film crew, led by Nicholas Manting-Brewer, filmed on location over the course of 2017 and 2018. Now the movie, titled Lumpkin, GA, is making its way through film festivals throughout the United States and is set to air on the Public Broadcasting Service later this month.Read More »
Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announces official campaign for 2020 Senate
Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson has officially announced her run for U.S. Senate in 2020 against incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) The announcement follows former Georgia Representative and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' declaration yesterday that she would not be seeking a seat in the U.S. Senate this election cycle.Read More »
Loggerhead sea turtle nesting season begins on Georgia coast
Rare loggerhead sea turtles are laying eggs along the Georgia coast.Read More »
Alabama News
One case of measles confirmed in Alabama, ADPH says
The Alabama Department of Public Health received a notification of a possible measles infection today "in an infant in St. Clair County. Currently, this is the only presumptive measles case under investigation" in the state of Alabama.Read More »
Retired Maj. Gen. Eldon A. Bargewell dies in East Alabama lawnmower accident
Former Delta Force Commander and retired Major General Eldon A. Bargewell has died, age 72, Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman confirmed.Read More »
Phenix City to hold interactive mural community art project on May 4
The East Alabama Chamber of Commerce has created a project for the city's community to "revive the arts in Phenix City and breathe new life into its entertainment district," to install an interactive mural by the Russell County Courthouse and facing the city's outdoor amphitheater and riverwalk on May 4.Read More »