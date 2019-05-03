WEATHER AWARE: Saturday evening, so enjoy the day

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Morning TBD: The main two threats will be bowing along this wave, with damaging wind-brief torrential rain, and street flooding. Hail second threat. Low threat will be tornadoes, weak spin-up variety.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: This Afternoon: Not calling this a washout but there will be a few sporadic showers and storms at any given area starting at 3PM-Sunset.

SATURDAY: Looking good for all activities early in the day but good heating will add support for a good shortwave kicking out ahead of a cold front early evening.

WEATHER AWARE 7PM-Early Sunday: