Weather Aware Saturday: Two rounds of storms will be possible

We are weather aware on Saturday with two rounds of storms possible.

9 AM ET – 1 PM ET: A line of storms will move in from west to east from around 9 AM through 1 PM. This line of Storms will have the potential to become strong/severe with damaging winds, heavy rain and while the tornado risk is low, it is not zero.

4 PM ET- 8 PM ET: This round of storms will be dependent on the morning storms and if they move out in time for our atmosphere to recover. If this is the case we can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which may become strong/severe to enter the area. Damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rain will be the primary risk and while the tornado threat is low, it is not zero.

We will need to pay attention to the heavy rain threat as some locations could see 1.5-2.5 inches of rain.

Our next system that we will be watching closely will be Thursday into Friday of next week.