 

Weather Aware Saturday: Two rounds of storms will be possible

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We are weather aware on Saturday with two rounds of storms possible. 

9 AM ET – 1 PM ET: A line of storms will move in from west to east from around 9 AM through 1 PM. This line of Storms will have the potential to become strong/severe with damaging winds, heavy rain and while the tornado risk is low, it is not zero. 

4 PM ET- 8 PM ET: This round of storms will be dependent on the morning storms and if they move out in time for our atmosphere to recover. If this is the case we can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which may become strong/severe to enter the area. Damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rain will be the primary risk and while the tornado threat is low, it is not zero. 

We will need to pay attention to the heavy rain threat as some locations could see 1.5-2.5 inches of rain. 

Our next system that we will be watching closely will be Thursday into Friday of next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Friday

75° / 58°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 75° 58°

Saturday

73° / 54°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 73° 54°

Sunday

78° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 78° 51°

Monday

83° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 83° 58°

Tuesday

86° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 86° 62°

Wednesday

86° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 86° 63°

Thursday

83° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 83° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

51°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

56°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

61°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
61°

65°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

68°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

69°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

71°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

72°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

73°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

7 PM
Cloudy
3%
72°

70°

8 PM
Cloudy
5%
70°

67°

9 PM
Cloudy
3%
67°

66°

10 PM
Cloudy
3%
66°

64°

11 PM
Cloudy
6%
64°

63°

12 AM
Cloudy
9%
63°

62°

1 AM
Cloudy
14%
62°

62°

2 AM
Showers
44%
62°

61°

3 AM
Rain
61%
61°

60°

4 AM
Rain
78%
60°

60°

5 AM
Rain
90%
60°

60°

6 AM
Rain
92%
60°

59°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
94%
59°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories