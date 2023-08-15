Columbus, Ga (WRBL)-Tracking a cold front that will bring relief in the heat but also scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area. A few storms may become strong to severe with wind the primary threat, a portion of the area is under a level 1 or marginal risk of severe weather. The best time for storms will be from 3 PM- 8 PM from north to south.

Behind this front, relief in the heat! Drier air will move in by Wednesday morning and stick around through the afternoon, high temperatures will also be cooler with most of the area in the low 90s or near average for this time of the year. This brief break in the heat will continue Thursday will a slight warm up.

Enjoy this while you can, the heat and of course the humidity will return to the area by the weekend with highs back into the middle to upper 90s.