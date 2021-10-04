WEATHER AWARE: Several days of heavy rainfall leading to flooding issues

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Unsettled weather pattern has already started as the boundary has stalled out dropping nearly 5″ of rainfall in some places across Columbus. With this system not anticipated to move a whole lot more flooding issues will arise as we continue to go throughout this week.

Flash Flood Watch has been posted for areas of East Alabama. Counties include: Macon, Bullock, Chambers, Lee and Russell. For West Georgia. Counties include: Troup, Meriwether, Harris, Talbot, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Taylor, Schley, Stewart and Webster. Both of these Flash Flood Watches are in effect until Wednesday.

Scattered showers and storms continue through Thursday with heavy rain and flash flooding potential as an upper level low finally drives the frontal boundary eastward. Rainfall totals will range from 2-5″ with local amounts higher in some areas.

The frontal system looks to clear sometime Friday which will dry us out and we won’t see a dramatic drop in temperatures. You will notice morning lows becoming more seasonable with readings in the low 60s and afternoon highs hovering near 80 degrees as high pressure builds in after the frontal passage.