COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Starting the week off with sunny skies and feeling spring-like with temperatures near 80 degrees, but major changes in the forecast with storms and a cool down for the upcoming weekend.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe storms on Tuesday and Wednesday. The entire News 3 viewing area will be under the threats for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Round 1: Tuesday 9 am to 5 pm (Severe Storms) Squall line of thunderstorms Damaging wind Isolated tornadoes Small hail possible. Noon to 11 pm (Flash Flooding) Flash Flooding threat from training thunderstorms 1-2″ of rainfall, locally higher amounts possible

Round 2: Wednesday Afternoon/Evening into early Thursday morning (still fluid) Damaging winds Isolated tornadoes Small hail















Once this unsettled pattern clears we are talking about a cooler, breezy weather pattern as we wrap up the week with below average temperatures. High pressure builds in for the upcoming weekend with some cool mornings with temperatures possibly dipping back into the 30s by Sunday morning.