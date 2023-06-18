COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Break from the thunderstorms didn’t last long as more showers and storms rolled into parts of the region this afternoon and evening. Another round of numerous thunderstorms, some severe, will move into the area by early Monday morning.

Monday we will likely see several rounds of storms once again. One round in the morning and as we track a cut-off low it will bring in more energy as it spins across through Monday afternoon. Both of these rounds could bring strong to severe storms.

Little change in the forecast into mid and late week as the upper level low (cut-off low) doesn’t budge. With little change in movement we are expecting rainfall totals potentially anywhere between 4-6”, and some areas locally higher. There could be a flooding or flash flooding issue with repeated showers and storms under this pattern; however, we should lose the severe weather component as we go throughout the week.

Temperatures will be in the mid 80s over the next two days before readings dip into the upper 70s/low 80s as we expect showers and storms through midweek. By the upcoming weekend we see temperatures climb back into the upper 80s.