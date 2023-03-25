COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Stalled boundary brings several rounds of showers and storms with severe weather potential across the region.

SUNDAY MORNING: Energy towards the west helps to lift the stalled boundary northward through Sunday morning. Complex of thunderstorms (Mesoscale Convective System) brings a threat of damaging wind gusts and hail. Heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: Showers and storms continue through the afternoon, but severity is not as strong as the morning round.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Another round of showers and storms lifts into the area along the “warm” front. Another MCS is set to move through the region late Sunday (primarily after midnight) and into early morning hours on Monday. Damaging winds up to 60 mph, hail up to 1” in diameter, and flash flooding possible.

MONDAY: Some uncertainty in the forecast for Monday depending upon the early morning convection if it allows for the atmosphere to re-energize. If that is the case, scattered showers and storms will be possible once again with daytime heating. Severity unknown at this time, but we remain weather aware.

Isolated showers and storms remain the forecast for Tuesday as a cold front finally washes us from this unsettled spring-like pattern. We will experience a brief quiet weather pattern before more showers and storms are likely for the upcoming weekend.