COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A vigorous storm system will move through the southeast Friday bringing strong to severe storms to the two-state region.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) for severe storms for the entire News 3 viewing area for Friday. This risk will bring in several strong to severe storms, likely supercells, that develop along the main axis of the cold front. These will be the strongest storms that could produce large hail, damaging winds, and a tornado.

TIMING: 11 AM to 4 PM Friday

THREATS:

Hail up to ping-pong size (1.5″)

Damaging winds up to 60 mph

Tornado or two possible

WHERE: East Alabama and West Central Georgia

The good news, after the passage of this storm system we clear out for the weekend as temperature readings will be slightly cooler, but only in the low 80s. The upcoming week will remain sunny with a few clouds as temperatures climb back into the mid to upper 80s along with a few 90 degree readings. Afternoon shower or two moves back into the forecast by Wednesday/Thursday.