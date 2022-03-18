COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Weather aware today as a strong system moves across the News 3 viewing area. An enhanced risk or level 3 out of 5 now for our counties in east Alabama, the remainder of the area remains in a slight risk or level 2 out of 5. No matter the risk level, all threats remain the same.

The big player today will be a warm front and as it moves north it will provide the moisture and the lift for storms.

Now-10 AM: A little cool to start the morning with clear skies but clouds will begin to increase, a shower or sprinkle not out of the question either.

10 AM-4 PM: tracking a line of storms moving in from the west, this line has the potential to produce damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes.

4 PM – 6 PM: The initial line of storms will move out but a few lingering storms may be possible, these storms will once again carry a severe threat if the atmosphere can recover.

After 6 PM: A few lingering showers will be possible and may continue through the late evening into the overnight. These showers will not be severe.