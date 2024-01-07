COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Getting through the remainder of the weekend with temperatures climbing into the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. Monday remains rain free, but breezy as we track a very strong storm system for Tuesday.

A potent storm system will bring in our first major severe weather threat for the new year.

TIMING:

East Alabama as early as 4 a.m. ET/3 a.m. CT through 9 a.m. ET/8 a.m. CT

West Georgia 5 a.m. ET through midday

THREATS:

Strong damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph

Heavy rainfall that could result in flash flooding

Potential for discrete supercells preceding squall line

Embedded tornadoes within the squall line

Non-thunderstorm wind gusts up to 45 mph

Once this system clears Tuesday afternoon we turn quieter for the midweek before we track more rainfall with another system that arrives for the end of the week. Details to come soon for that system.