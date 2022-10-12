COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)-Grab the umbrella, we’ve got a chance for rain and storms! Finally, a shift in our pattern that will allow a cold front to swing through, rain will come in rounds starting today through Thursday.



Round #1 (12 PM-7PM): Scattered showers and storms will be possible around midday through the afternoon, pockets of heavy rain will be possible but storms will stay below severe limits. Rain unfortunately will come during the evening commute and may cause you to spend a little more time trying to get to your destination.



Round # 2 (3 AM- 7 AM Thursday): A strong cold front will begin to push into Alabama late Wednesday night with strong winds and heavy rain. As the cold front tracks to the east, it will begin to weaken brining rain and a few pockets of gusty winds from 3 AM through 7 AM.

Once the front passes, clouds will begin to decrease, winds will pick up and drier air will move in, the second half of Thursday will be pleasant.



Great weather will continue through the weekend with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees and some sunshine. A second cold front will move in Monday but the chance for rain with this front looks to be low at the moment.