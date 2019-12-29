WEATHER AWARE: Slight chance for a few thunderstorms tonight into Monday morning

Cold front will bring a low end threat for damaging winds and an isolated tornado threat to the valley tonight through Monday morning.

Main window on timing opens up just before midnight and will last until the cold front moves through around 7 a.m.

After the passage of the cold front, we can expect plenty of sunny conditions and seasonable temperatures as the new year approaches.

Our next system moves in Thursday with light showers and heavier showers move back into the areas Friday as another low pressure system moves through.