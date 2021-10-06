Weather Aware: Splish Splash Thursday through early Friday until the drier air makes a comeback

The severe weather threat for isolated tornadoes has shifted across north-central Alabama. We will have a break from the isolated torrential rainfall this evening but any additional rainfall that will pop up will increase the flash flooding threat.

The saturated grounds will also increase the risk for weakened tree root systems to easily topple over and even days to follow. Thunderstorms throughout the morning and afternoon hours Thursday may increase this threat from gusty winds.

The good news is that a drier air mass will build quickly behind this system and will scour the rain out of the region late morning Friday through the next several days.

The saturated grounds will keep puffy fair-weather clouds around through the weekend and seasonal readings into the lower 80s and overnight low readings down into the lower 60s.