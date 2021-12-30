WEATHER AWARE: Storm activity picks up later this afternoon as we remain unsettled through New Years

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Unsettled pattern has set in as we see spring-like conditions with a very humid and warm atmosphere which is prime for a severe weather threat.

We remain Weather Aware for Thursday as we await a line of thunderstorms that will be slow moving towards the south and southeast. As this line moves into the News 3 viewing area damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph will be possible along with an isolated spin-up tornado risk. We could also potentially see a localized flash flooding threat where we see storms train over the same area until this system clears our area later tonight.

This system clears Thursday night, but the boundary lifts back northward heading into Friday morning with more showers and thunderstorms. At this time, the threat looks very low for Friday; however, Saturday’s cold front will bring a bigger punch to the southeast.

We are Weather Aware heading into the New Year with a stronger cold front. This front will bring again a threat for severe storms. Damaging winds, tornadoes, hail and flooding will be possible. Timing still remains fluid for the arrival of this system, but as the storm system clears us expect a big cool down for the first week of 2022.