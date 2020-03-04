WEATHER AWARE: Storms and torrential rain on Thursday, but a sunny, cooler, and drier weekend ahead

The severe thunderstorms this morning left damage to some trees across the Barbour county area. We have video supporting the heavy rate of rainfall-hail, and the additional .8-1″ of rainfall with these thunderstorms across the region.

The severe thunderstorm watch has expired for the viewing area and the biggest threat now is well to our south of our viewing areas, including Barbour and Clay Counties, where a tornado watch was in effect but has now expired.

However, areas southeast of our viewing area are still under a tornado watch.

For the rest of today and this afternoon we will continue to see river levels rise across the Tallapoosa and Chattahoochee Rivers. We are still under Flash Flood watches for those local creeks and streams overflowing and causing issues across many roads in Alabama and Georgia.

SEVERE STORM THREAT: Now through later tonight we will continue to see occasional, brief heavy showers or a passing thunderstorm. But two good waves appear to time out for that marginal risk for storms, with damaging wind and hail.

The readings have been in the mid to upper 50s, but we still have good forcing with the approaching surface low and we need to watch closely. The next round will time out very similar to what we had this morning.

Heading into the weekend, things are looking sunny from Friday to Sunday, with some breeziness and clouds on Friday morning.