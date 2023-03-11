COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking several ’rounds’ of storms throughout the day Sunday as a shortwave of energy moves through early Sunday ahead of a low pressure system and associated cold front late Sunday afternoon/evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) posted across the entire News 3 viewing area. The best chance to see tornadoes will likely be across areas of south/southwest Georgia, that is where we find a five percentage tornado threat.

Sunday morning — Squall line moves through, damaging wind threat likely.

Late Sunday morning/afternoon — Daytime heating showing discrete supercell development ahead of the Sunday morning squall line. Would pose a tornado/hail threat. (likely south/southeast GA counties)

Sunday afternoon — Main energy from the front moves through with another damaging wind threat. East Alabama would likely see the greatest impact from this as the energy sinks south and southeast.

Once this system passes you will see a cooler forecast on tap for the upcoming week. Temperatures take a dip to near freezing with some patchy frost likely. Afternoon highs will be well below average before another cold front arrives for Saint Patrick’s Day.