COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Weather Aware today as we track isolated storms this morning and then a line of storms that will move in late this morning and during the afternoon.

** Tornado Watch for Barbour, Bullock, Lee, Macon and Russell Counties until 2 PM CDT

7 AM- Midday: A few isolated showers/storms will be possible during this time. At the moment, the best chance looks to be to our west to see any isolated showers. Any showers that form ahead of the line will need to be watched carefully for the potential for damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Midday through 5PM: A line of storms will move from west to east packing heavy rain, damaging winds and the chance for a spin-up tornado. While we all have a risk for strong winds and a spin-up tornado, the best chance will be mainly south of highway 80. Heavy rain will also be a threat that will need to be watched carefully, Flood Watch in place for Clay, Quitman and Randolph counties.

After 5 PM: A few lingering showers and storms may be possible, these will need to be watched but earlier storms may stabilize the atmosphere and prevent any intensification.

Wednesday: Another round of storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. If storms can form, damaging winds will be the primary threat with a low end tornado risk.