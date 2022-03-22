COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Most of our Tuesday will stay dry, in fact we’ll be breezy and mild with temperatures reaching the upper 70s to low 80s.

The system that brought severe weather to Texas and Oklahoma will track east through the day. Another round of severe weather with tornadoes, wind and hail will be possible across the southeast with the greatest chance from Louisiana to extreme western portions of Alabama where a moderate risk of severe weather exist.

As this line moves east, it will lose a lot of its energy and weaken but a few storms may become strong/severe. We will likely see two rounds of storms, one that will be more isolated and confined to east Alabama and the other that will be more widespread early Wednesday morning.

Round One: 8 PM – 11 PM East Alabama

A few isolated showers and storms will be possible from about 8 PM through 11 PM ahead of the initial line of storms. A few of these storms could become strong with gusty winds and an isolated tornado.

Round Two: 3 AM – 11 AM Wednesday

The main line of storms will move in between 3 AM – 11 AM Wednesday. This line will be the best chance to see strong storms with damaging winds, heavy rain and an isolated tornado.