COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Monday will stay dry, warm and sunny with a few passing high clouds. Temperatures today will reach the upper 70s to low 80s across the News 3 viewing area.

Expect two rounds of storms over the next few days, the first round will come late Tuesday morning into the afternoon and the second will arrive Wednesday afternoon and evening. We are WEATHER AWARE for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday: Enhanced risk or level 3 for the entire News 3 viewing area for a line of storms that will move in late morning into the afternoon. Current model runs have pushed back the timing with a line of storms moving in from 11 AM EDT/10 AM CDT until about 4 PM EDT. With this current run, storms would be out before the evening commute.

Damaging winds and an isolated tornado are the primary threats but heavy rain will also be a factor. Rainfall totals ranging from 1-2 inches, this will need to be watched closely.

Wednesday: An enhanced risk or level 3 out of 5 for Troup & Meriwether and areas north into the Atlanta metro, level 2 or slight risk for the rest of the News 3 Viewing area. Tracking a chance for storms during the late afternoon/evening. A few questions remain about if and how many storms will form and how strong they may be, as of right now it looks like the stronger storms will be north of us but this will need to be watched. We do know that if anything can form it looks to be strong/severe with damaging winds and an isolated tornado as the primary threat.