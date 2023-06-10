COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Pleasant conditions remain through the rest of the evening, but changes are looming in the forecast for the remainder of the weekend.

Low humidity and dry air will be squeezed northward as a warm front slowly drifts back northward late Saturday evening and into the overnight hours. That front will help usher in more humid air along with the chance for showers and storms.

An advancing cold front from the west will also help increase shower and storm chances for Sunday. Model guidance is indicating that a possible mesoscale convective system will be possible overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. Shower and storm chances will stay through Monday until the front passes by Monday afternoon.

Rain chances lower though midweek, but we will need to watch for any shortwave energy that moves along the stalled front. That would help increase rain chances Wednesday/Thursday.

Mid to upper 80s Sunday through Tuesday with showers and storms. Temperatures slowly warm into the low 90s as we go throughout the upcoming week.