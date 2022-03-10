COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A rapidly strengthening cold front to bring severe thunderstorms to the region followed by an unseasonably cold airmass for the weekend.

FRIDAY: Majority of the day remains rain free with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures near 70 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Weather Aware 10PM to 4AM for the threat of severe thunderstorms that pose the risk of producing damaging winds that could bring down trees along with a few isolated tornadoes.

SATURDAY: Early morning severe thunderstorms move out as the cold front passes through then temperatures turn sharply colder and winds kick up out of the northwest gusting to 25-30 mph.

SUNDAY: Temperatures falling into the mid 20s with wind chill values in the low 20s as this unseasonably cold air mass filters in. Sunny and windy through the afternoon as temperatures struggle to climb out of the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming ahead of another gulf low with will brush the area Tuesday with a few isolated showers and storms. Few lingering showers Wednesday as temperatures return more seasonable.